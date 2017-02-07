Cirque Eloize: Saloon coming to Lubbock Feb. 10, 11

Cirque Eloize: Saloon is coming to Lubbock, Feb. 10 and 11 at the Lubbock Civic Center.

Here's an official description of the show:

The Wild Wild West comes alive with Cirque Éloize's newest creation Saloon. Swing open the Saloon doors and lasso up some fun for the entire family. Enter a mythical world where theatre and circus collide for 85 minutes of non-stop live folk music combined with strength, agility and original choreography. Never before has a piano tuner kicked up so much dust. Under the spell of Saloon's beautiful Belle, he sets off in a chase worthy of the greatest Westerns for an action-packed theatrical thrill-ride!

You can learn more at their web site: http://www.cirque-eloize.com/en/spectacle/saloon/

And you can take advantage of a big 50 percent discount by using the word "tent" at this link for Select-A-Seat.

Or mention the keyword in person or over the phone at (806) 770-2000.

Discount courtesy of Celebrity Attractions.

