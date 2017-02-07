LISD promotion leads to final softball season for Coronado's JJ Johnson

The Coronado Lady Mustangs have been the most successful softball team in our area for over two decades. Head Coach JJ Johnson is beginning his 19th season this week, but it's also his last.

He was recently promoted to LISD Assistant Athletic Director starting next school year. Johnson says he's excited for the opportunity.

"I've been the girls coordinator at Coronado and I've been an LISD guy my whole life. Just trying to give back and help the whole LISD athletic department, trying to broaden my focus from Coronado to try to help the whole district."

Johnson only knows winning at Coronado. He was an assistant softball coach from 1996-98 and then the Head Coach the last 18 years and the Coronado Lady Mustangs have won the District title EVERY single season…21 years in a row. But this is his last season.

"I hadn't really thought about it too much. I poured a whole lot of my professional career and life into this program. Some point in time down the line, I'll be able to look back and say I don't know how we did all that but right now we try to maintain our focus and just go day by day.

Johnson has won 525 games at Coronado including 18 bi-district championships, 13 area titles, 9 regional quarterfinal championships and 1 State Semifinals appearance. He's also been Coach of the Year 12 times. Not bad for a guy who never planned to coach softball!

"Out of college I really loved basketball and I was on the boy's side and I wanted to be a head boys basketball coach so it's funny how things happen."

Johnson will enjoy this last season coaching Coronado Softball and then transition over to LISD.

"This last year football was great and we had a lot of success in a lot of sports. I look forward to being a small part of that."

