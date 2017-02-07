Dallas FBI offers reward for violent fugitive Faustino Lara Valdez

Provided by Dallas FBI

(DALLAS, TX) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information directly leading to the arrest of Faustino Lara Valdez. Valdez is considered one of Dallas FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives.

Faustino Lara Valdez is being sought in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Dallas mother of three Marisol Espinosa. Espinosa was last seen alive in Dallas, Texas on December 29, 2015. Her remains were found approximately two months later under a bridge in southeast Dallas.

On April 26, 2016, Valdez was indicted for murder in Dallas County, Texas. He is believed to have fled to avoid arrest and prosecution and may now be in Mexico. A federal arrest warrant for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution was issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on May 4, 2016.

Valdez is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, left shoulder and right shoulder. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information directly leading to the arrest of Valdez. Individuals with information concerning Valdez should take no action themselves, but are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. For possible sightings outside the United States, please contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. The FBI’s Dallas Field Office can be reached at 972-559-5000.