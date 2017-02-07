Tahoka's Caitlynn Adams signs letter of intent - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tahoka's Caitlynn Adams signs letter of intent

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Caitlynn Adams (Provided by Tahoka High School) Caitlynn Adams (Provided by Tahoka High School)
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

Out in Tahoka, Caitlynn Adams signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL.

She was discovered by MacMurry College Coach James in Las Vegas while playing in an AAU summer league.

Her hard work has paid off as she'll head to Illinois to play college basketball.

