LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for wallet theft suspects

Lubbock police are searching for two female suspects who were captured on video working together to steal a wallet from a shopping cart at Sprouts at 8201 Quaker Ave. back on Jan. 17.

Police say one suspect stole the wallet while the other distracted the victim, then they both left the store.

Police say they then used a stolen credit card at Target on South Loop and University Avenue.

