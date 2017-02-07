Lubbock police searching for check forgery suspects - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for check forgery suspects

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for two women accused of trying to pass a forged check at PlainsCapital Bank on 50th & University back on Dec. 27.

Police say they are suspects in a forgery case.

If you have any information please call Crime Line at 741-1000.

