Classes canceled for Thursday, Friday at TCS Elementary due to illness

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Classes have been canceled for Thursday and Friday at Trinity Christian School Elementary due to the extreme number of children out due to illness.

School administrators apologized for the inconvenience but said "we must give our students a chance to get well. Praying for health for our school!"

