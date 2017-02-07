Grass fire at Lubbock City Cemetery likely started by unattended candle

An investigation is underway into what caused a grass fire at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

Officials say about half an acre fell victim to the blaze on Sunday.

And now, they're reminding folks to be diligent during the elevated fire danger we're experiencing on the South Plains.

Jaime Coy, director of the City of Lubbock Cemetery, said there was minimal damage to the affected headstones.

"We were blessed and fortunate that when Lubbock Fire Rescue responded, they responded swiftly and quickly and put it out," he said. "The fire could've been a lot worse and a lot more damage."

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the official cause of the fire.

"The initial crew found a candle that was blown over, pretty much at the point of origin," said Steve Holland, division chief for LFR.

Holland said that it's most likely an accident.

"Luckily, the wind on Sunday was fairly calm, so it didn't get out of control as it could have," he said.

Coy said any damage done to grave sites will be the responsibility of whoever owns the specific site, even though it's within the city cemetery.

"Whatever is on that piece of property is the responsibility of whoever owns it," he said.

Officials would like to remind residents about the elevated fire danger that continues on the South Plains.

"An open flame should never be left unattended," Holland said. "It's just too easy for that flame to get into some other combustibles. Warmer temperatures, we're getting windy days, all those factors combined just create the chance for a small fire that can spread rapidly."

