Cold front expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning

A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
The City of Lubbock has taken legal action against the owners of the Coronado Apartments.
The annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be hosted Saturday.
