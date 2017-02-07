Cold front expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning

Wednesday will be another day of heat for the south plains.

Daytime highs will remain in the mid-70s today as a cold front makes its way into the area by late afternoon. As the front moves south, colder air will settle in and lows will fall to the 30s for most of the south plains by Thursday morning.

Afternoon highs will stay in the 60s in Lubbock and 50s in the northern south plains on Thursday. There will be a few clouds but no rain with the latest cold front, just a return to near normal temps for a day or so.

Behind the cold front the nighttime lows will fall to the 30s Thursday and Friday mornings.

Winds will begin to turn to the northwest then north to northeast on Wednesday but the colder air will follow in the evening and overnight hours into Thursday.

Wind speeds will be much better on Wednesday, out of the north at 10-20 mph. However, by late Thursday and all day Friday and Saturday winds will increase from the south to southwest. By Saturday, the winds could be gusting to near 50 mph keeping the region dry and very warm.

