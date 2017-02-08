Hoop Madness Scores: 2/7 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 2/7

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Midland Lee 37
Frenship 56

Monterey 63
Lubbock High 58

Lake View 47
Lubbock Cooper 73

Coronado 40
Abilene Cooper 31

Snyder 16
Brownwood 70

Levelland 55
Seminole 47

O'donnell 58
Klondike 53

Abilene Wylie 51
Sweetwater 25

Ira 40
Hermleigh 36

Nazareth 79
Hart 22

Southcrest 39
Christ The King 30

Plainview Christian 43
All Saints 42

Haskell 56
Albany 20

Roby 80
Trent 26

Ropes 45
Wellman-union 36

Littlefield 57
Idalou 68

Lamesa 40
Estacado 69

Jayton 39
Paducah 40

Plainview 21
Canyon 48

Denver City 47
Brownfield 32

Slaton 86
Friona 53

Anton 24
Lorenzo 51

Post 30
Abernathy 54

Valley 50
Patton Springs 51

Guthrie 28
Spur 65

New Deal 58
Crosbyton 41

Smyer 51
Tahoka 64

Seagraves 32
Sundown 77

Dimmitt 39
Shallowater 48

Whiteface 43
Cotton Center 36

Muleshoe 45
Roosevelt 66

Farwell 74
Olton 36

Ralls 42
Floydada 40

Morton 56
Plains 46

Westbrook 58
Borden County 45

BOYS

Midland Lee 47
Frenship 70

Monterey 67
Lubbock High 54

Lake View 72
Lubbock Cooper 81

Coronado 66
Abilene Cooper 73

Snyder 40
Brownwood 37

Levelland 36
Seminole 57

Borden County 84
Westbrook 35

Abilene Wylie 75
Sweetwater 30

Ira 49
Hermleigh 53 Ot/F

Nazareth 78
Hart 42

Southcrest 46
Christ The King 26

Plainview Christian 69
All Saints 96

Ropes 57
Wellman-union 30

Littlefield 65
Idalou 22

Lamesa 76
Estacado 80

Meadow 43
New Home 48

Jayton 69
Paducah 43

Plainview 44
Canyon 30

Denver City 63
Brownfield 93

Slaton 63
Friona 41

Anton 60
Lorenzo 49

Post 26
Abernathy 55

Grady 64
Sands 34

Loop 50
Dawson 73

Guthrie 38
Spur 47

New Deal 51
Crosbyton 27

Smyer 67
Tahoka 51

Seagraves 52
Sundown 66

Dimmitt 63
Shallowater 69

Whiteface 77
Cotton Center 43

Muleshoe 68
Roosevelt 43

Farwell 50
Olton 58

Hale Center 57
Bovina 68

Sudan 36
Lockney 67

Morton 51
Plains 43

