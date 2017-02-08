Hoop Madness Scores: 2/7

We've got your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Midland Lee 37
Frenship 56
Monterey 63
Lubbock High 58
Lake View 47
Lubbock Cooper 73
Coronado 40
Abilene Cooper 31
Snyder 16
Brownwood 70
Levelland 55
Seminole 47
O'donnell 58
Klondike 53
Abilene Wylie 51
Sweetwater 25
Ira 40
Hermleigh 36
Nazareth 79
Hart 22
Southcrest 39
Christ The King 30
Plainview Christian 43
All Saints 42
Haskell 56
Albany 20
Roby 80
Trent 26
Ropes 45
Wellman-union 36
Littlefield 57
Idalou 68
Lamesa 40
Estacado 69
Jayton 39
Paducah 40
Plainview 21
Canyon 48
Denver City 47
Brownfield 32
Slaton 86
Friona 53
Anton 24
Lorenzo 51
Post 30
Abernathy 54
Valley 50
Patton Springs 51
Guthrie 28
Spur 65
New Deal 58
Crosbyton 41
Smyer 51
Tahoka 64
Seagraves 32
Sundown 77
Dimmitt 39
Shallowater 48
Whiteface 43
Cotton Center 36
Muleshoe 45
Roosevelt 66
Farwell 74
Olton 36
Ralls 42
Floydada 40
Morton 56
Plains 46
Westbrook 58
Borden County 45
BOYS
Midland Lee 47
Frenship 70
Monterey 67
Lubbock High 54
Lake View 72
Lubbock Cooper 81
Coronado 66
Abilene Cooper 73
Snyder 40
Brownwood 37
Levelland 36
Seminole 57
Borden County 84
Westbrook 35
Abilene Wylie 75
Sweetwater 30
Ira 49
Hermleigh 53 Ot/F
Nazareth 78
Hart 42
Southcrest 46
Christ The King 26
Plainview Christian 69
All Saints 96
Ropes 57
Wellman-union 30
Littlefield 65
Idalou 22
Lamesa 76
Estacado 80
Meadow 43
New Home 48
Jayton 69
Paducah 43
Plainview 44
Canyon 30
Denver City 63
Brownfield 93
Slaton 63
Friona 41
Anton 60
Lorenzo 49
Post 26
Abernathy 55
Grady 64
Sands 34
Loop 50
Dawson 73
Guthrie 38
Spur 47
New Deal 51
Crosbyton 27
Smyer 67
Tahoka 51
Seagraves 52
Sundown 66
Dimmitt 63
Shallowater 69
Whiteface 77
Cotton Center 43
Muleshoe 68
Roosevelt 43
Farwell 50
Olton 58
Hale Center 57
Bovina 68
Sudan 36
Lockney 67
Morton 51
Plains 43
