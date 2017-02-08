Levelland Animal Control officer injured in crash

An Animal Control officer in Levelland was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning.

The Animal Control vehicle and a black SUV crashed around 7:45 a.m. on Hwy. 114 at Hulen Moreland Road.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

There were no animals inside the vehicle and the animal control officer has been released from the hospital with minor bumps and bruises.

