Affidavit: Man tells cashier ‘I have been to prison before and don't mind going back'

A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - threat after being accused of threatening a United Supermarket employee in November 2016.

According to the police report, 27-year-old Joeale Regalado told the cashier he needed cash back from his Visa card. The employee told Regalado he would need to buy something to get cash back. Regalado attempted to buy a fifty cent candy bar and was declined due to insufficient funds.

The report says Regalado became upset and said he just donated blood and he needed his cash back now because he "has kids to feed." The employee told him to call the number on the back of his card. That is when Regalado grabbed his knife, opened it and told the employee "I have been to prison before and don't mind going back if I don't get my cash back."

When the officer walked into the store, Regalado immediately told him he just wanted his cash back off his Visa card for donating blood.

The knife was found and taken as evidence.

Regalado is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

