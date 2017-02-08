One of three suspects arrested in connection to Picantes Restaurant robbery

One of three suspects accused of robbing Picantes Restaurant on Jan. 27, 2017 has been arrested.

Police say a Crime Line tip led them to Damian Villarreal on Tuesday night. He is now in the Lubbock County Jail with a $100,000 bond for aggravated robbery.

Police have identified 35-year-old Joseph Gonzales, Jr. and 25-year-old Phillip Marcelino Velazquez as suspects, both considered armed and dangerous.

Gonzales is described as a Hispanic Male, born Oct. 24, 1981, 5'08", 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Velazquez is described as a Hispanic Male, born Apr. 15, 1991, 5'09", 145 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Both are wanted for aggravated robbery.

Police say three suspects entered the restaurant at approximately 8:40 p.m. Friday. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and told everybody to get on the ground while demanding money and personal property. After taking items from the restaurant, the employees and patrons, the three suspects ran from the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

