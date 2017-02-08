Amigos hosting free health fair, Feb. 11

Provided by The United Family

To kick the New Year off right, Amigos will host its semi-annual health fair at two stores in the Lubbock-area this Saturday, Feb. 11. For the eighth consecutive year, all activities are open to the public and free of charge, encouraging guests to make healthy living a part of their daily lives.

Pharmacy representatives will be on hand to provide guests with blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings. Dietitians will also be sharing healthy food samples and providing guests with recipe ideas and coupons.

Additionally, Amigos is partnering with the Junior League of Lubbock’s Kids in the Kitchen program, which is a nationally recognized health education program that empowers youth to make healthy lifestyle choices and help reverse the growth of childhood obesity and its associated health issues. Lubbock-area children will be at Amigos this Saturday to help pass out samples.

WHAT: Amigos Health Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Amigos – Lubbock, 112 N. University, Lubbock, TX 79415; Amigos – Plainview, 2403 N. Columbia Ave., Plainview, TX 79072

WHO: Amigos Pharmacy Professionals and Registered Dietitians