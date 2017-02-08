Amigos hosting free health fair, Feb. 11

Millions of Americans fear the worst as they face so much to lose if Republicans in Congress pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Millions of Americans fear the worst as they face so much to lose if Republicans in Congress pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Scientists have a double-shot of bad news about ticks: There's a new, and potentially fatal, tick-borne illness called Powassan, and this summer looks like it might be one of the worst on record for an increase in tick population.
Scientists have a double-shot of bad news about ticks: There's a new, and potentially fatal, tick-borne illness called Powassan, and this summer looks like it might be one of the worst on record for an increase in tick population.
Drinking among U.S. high school students has plummeted in recent years, a new government report shows.
Drinking among U.S. high school students has plummeted in recent years, a new government report shows.
"Keyhole" arthroscopic surgery should rarely be used to repair arthritic knee joints, a panel of international experts says in new clinical guidelines.
"Keyhole" arthroscopic surgery should rarely be used to repair arthritic knee joints, a panel of international experts says in new clinical guidelines.
Young adults with HIV who get treatment are living longer in North America and Europe, a new study finds.
Young adults with HIV who get treatment are living longer in North America and Europe, a new study finds.
Millions of Americans fear the worst as they face so much to lose if Republicans in Congress pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Millions of Americans fear the worst as they face so much to lose if Republicans in Congress pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Drinking among U.S. high school students has plummeted in recent years, a new government report shows.
Drinking among U.S. high school students has plummeted in recent years, a new government report shows.
"Keyhole" arthroscopic surgery should rarely be used to repair arthritic knee joints, a panel of international experts says in new clinical guidelines.
"Keyhole" arthroscopic surgery should rarely be used to repair arthritic knee joints, a panel of international experts says in new clinical guidelines.
Young adults with HIV who get treatment are living longer in North America and Europe, a new study finds.
Young adults with HIV who get treatment are living longer in North America and Europe, a new study finds.
Commonly used painkillers such as Motrin, Advil and Aleve might increase your risk for heart attack, even in the first week of use, a new study suggests.
Commonly used painkillers such as Motrin, Advil and Aleve might increase your risk for heart attack, even in the first week of use, a new study suggests.