Hockley County Sheriff's Office issues warning about illegal dumping

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents about the costs and consequences of illegal dumping.

Illegal Dumping can range from a simple Class C Misdemeanor up to a felony offense that carries a possible punishment of a fine and/or prison time.

The attached photograph is from a recent case where an individual dumped a television and several bags of household trash. It was reported to authorities last week.

They tell us within hours an individual was identified and was contacted by a deputy. Once informed a report had been taken and of the possible penalties, the items were removed from the area and properly disposed of.

Under Texas Health and Safety Code 365.012, it is unlawful "to dispose or allow or permit the disposal of litter or other solid waste at a place that is not an approved solid waste site, including a place on or within 300 feet of a public highway, on a right-of-way, on other public or private property, or into inland or coastal water of the state."

If you see anyone illegally dumping materials on or near the roadways, authorities ask that you contact the Sheriff's Office immediately at (806) 894-3126.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.