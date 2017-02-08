Hockley County Sheriff's Office issues warning about illegal dumping

A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A push alert was sent out to students at the Texas Tech campus warning them of a shooting that happened near the campus.
Sixty days of paid administrative leave. That's the employment status for Olton city manager Marvin Tillman -- one week after his arrest by Texas Rangers.
