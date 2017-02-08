Man dies after house fire in East Lubbock

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that injured a man just before 9 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Rice on Monday. The man, now identified as 42-year-old Noel Caudillo, died from his injuries on Tuesday, according to officials with University Medical Center.

When units from Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the fire, the fire was out, but Caudillo suffered severe burns.

EMS arrived and took Caudillo to UMC.

The Fire Marshal's Office arrived and reported the fire was contained to a chair and the resident's brother was able to extinguish the fire before crews got there.

Investigators believe the fire was intentional, and that the victim used matches to set fire to the chair.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.