New Deal FFA kids in shock after 11 show pigs killed by wild dogs

FFA students in News Deal ISD are in shock after 11 show pigs were killed by wild dogs on Monday.

New Deal Superintendent Jimmy Noland says they are looking into ways to better protect the animals at the New Deal ag barn.

Ginger Chaney has two grandchildren in the New Deal FFA program, and reached out to us with her concerns.

"All that they've done, worked so hard on, is gone. It's just all gone," Chaney said.

Her grandchildren were preparing for several upcoming stock shows with their fellow New Deal FFA students. But on Monday, they made a gruesome discovery.

"They walked into the ag barn to feed their show pigs. When they got in there, the two dogs were attacking a pig and they threw rocks. My daughter threw rocks at them and tried to get them off. Well then the granddaughter went into another section and just started screaming. My daughter went in there to see what was wrong and all the pigs had been slaughtered by these dogs," Chaney said.

Sadly, all 11 pigs were killed. You can see dog paw prints left behind on the sidewalk.

Ginger says her grandchildren are heartbroken.

"It just tears them up. They just cry. They can't concentrate on their schoolwork because they're thinking of what happened. It's just a terrible situation," Chaney said.

Not only had they gotten attached to their pigs, but months of hard work and personal revenue were lost.

Ginger's daughter says they paid $2,500 for four pigs, plus up to $200 a week for feed, and another $130 for the most recent San Antonio stock show fees.

New Deal Superintendent Jimmy Noland says they are saddened by this incident.

He says he wants to get input from others, but his initial idea is to try and build a 6-foot security fence around the whole perimeter of the ag barn. Right now only one side has a fence.

Noland is considering adding height onto the current pig pens, to prevent dogs or other wild animals from jumping the fences.

Ginger hopes her grandchildren stay positive and won't be discouraged for the next show season.

"I hope they keep showing. I hope this doesn't turn them away from showing," Chaney said.

There is no official timeline, but Superintendent Noland said his goal would be to have the fences built by the time the next show season begins.

