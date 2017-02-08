4 suspects behind bars, accused in case involving arson, theft, stabbing, burglary

Four suspects are behind bars and police are searching for two others in a complicated case of arson, burglary, stabbing, and vehicle theft.

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a case where a man was stabbed multiple times and the vehicle he was in was found burning in an alley in late December.

On Dec. 26, 2016 at 11:53 p.m., the Lubbock Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire in an alley near the 3600 block of 31st Street. The vehicle was reported stolen from earlier that day and matched the description of a vehicle where a stabbing took place in the same neighborhood that day.

The next day, officers interviewed the stabbing victim at Covenant Hospital. The stabbing victim said 21-year-old Ashly Nicole England, his friend, picked him up from his mother's house in Shallowater earlier in the day on the 26th. He said he drove her around for an hour before she asked him to go to a house in the 2500 block of 63rd Street where they picked up 23-year-old Ethan "Burger" Burns and 29-year-old Randy Lee Gonzales.

The victim told police the four of them drove around Lubbock for about two hours when he was told to stop the car. The victim said Burns was sitting directly behind him and began stabbing him with a knife. The victim said Gonzales seemed surprised and quickly got out of the car. The victim crawled out of the car and England drove off with Burns and Gonzales.

During the investigation, officers learned the possible suspects were all communicating through text messages and Facebook messages. A search warrant was issued for the Facebook profiles and cell phones of England, Burns and Gonzales.

During the execution of the search warrant for Gonzales, a prescription bottle was found which belonged to the owner of the stolen vehicle.

While the stabbing victim said England picked him up in the stolen vehicle, the police heard a different story from the others involved.

When questioned, Gonzales, Burns and England told detectives the stabbing victim admitted to them he stole the car from Shallowater. All three said they went to a house on 55th Street in Lubbock where Burns kicked open the door to the house. England stayed in the vehicle while the other three, including the stabbing victim, took several items from the house and put them into the car before driving off.

England, Burns and Gonzales told officers after the stabbing, England drove the car away from the scene with Burns and Gonzales, then left the car in an alley nearby.

All three left the scene and met up at a house in the 6400 block of E. County Road 6400 where 33-year-old Nicholas Aguilar lives. Two other men were also there. Burns and Gonzales said they all decided to burn the car to destroy evidence. The two other men left to burn the car and returned nearly an hour later saying they used lighter fluid and gasoline to burn the car.

Burns was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson and burglary of a habitation. His combined bond is $300,000.

Gonzales was arrested and charged with arson and theft. He is being held on a combined $51,000 bond.

England was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Aguilar was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

