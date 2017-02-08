TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle accident blocking westbound Loop 289 be - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle accident blocking westbound Loop 289 between Indiana & University

Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Two left lanes of westbound Loop 289 between Indiana and University are blocked as of 6:45 p.m. by a two-vehicle accident.

One vehicle was completely turned around by the impact. Both vehicles are being towed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

We have reports of injuries but we're waiting on confirmation from Lubbock police.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly