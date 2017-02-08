Chad Wheeler Pays it Forward: 2/8

This week's Pay It Forward started out on Broadway Avenue between Avenue Q and University Avenue.

We set up with our Pay it Forward sign seeking this week's playmaker.

Chad Wheeler spotted our sign shortly after we set up.

Chad decided to help out the International Student Ministry at Christ in Action on Broadway Avenue.

Chad told us that they work with international students at Texas Tech providing a safe haven for students to fellowship together.

Chad felt this would be the perfect recipient of Pay It Forward since we all should be taking time to bless one another.

We went down the street where we surprised Tim Talley who leads Christ in Action Student Ministries.

Tim was completely surprised and told us that the money would be used to fellowship with one another on Friday nights for their ministry initiative.

Tim gratefully accepted the money.

Be looking for our Pay It Forward sign soon.

You may become our next playmaker.

