Winter returns to the South Plains, chance for snow next week

Winter will be making a return to the South Plains on Sunday.

After potential record highs Saturday, we plummet into the 30s and 40s Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

This cold snap will last through the middle of next week and could bring multiple days of precipitation across West Texas. Some of the precipitation could be wintry in nature.

Models are trending colder with each passing model run Sunday night and Monday. Lows in the 20s with highs in the 30s/lower 40s at best on Monday.

Precipitation types: Rain and Freezing Rain most likely Sunday night and Monday. Ice potential if this develops. Snow could mix in, but this would be more likely Tuesday behind departing low pressure system late Tuesday night.

Days of Interest: Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday with precipitation wrapping up sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

This storm system has the potential to produce generous rainfall amounts even if snow does not fall.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.