Learn to save a life this weekend with hands-only CPR

The American Heart Association now recommends "Hands-Only CPR" because even that effort without the mouth to mouth can save lives in an emergency.

Since Heart Disease is the No. 1 killer of Texans with four out of five cardiac arrests occurring at home, you have an opportunity to learn how to save a life this weekend.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is teaming up with several other emergency organizations to bring you the Texas Two-Step this Saturday.

The Texas Two Step is just a 10-minute training session in hands-only CPR.

You'll learn how to act quickly to save a life by taking just two steps that include calling 911, then beginning hands-only CPR.

It is a lifesaving technique that can keep the blood flowing until paramedics can get to you and take over.

You can pick your most convenient location from five different training sites scheduled Feb. 11.

This is a free event open to the public.

You and your family will be able to practice on mannequins so that you will feel confident in how to save a life with Hands Only CPR if the emergency arises.

Last year, these Texas Two Step sessions trained more than 4,200 people in 10 cities across Texas, including Lubbock.

Here are the locations on Saturday, February 11th:

Market Street, 98th and Quaker, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Market Street, 19th and Quaker, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Texas Tech University (TTU) library, 3001 18th St., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

TTU Robert H. Ewalt Student Recreation Center, 3219 Main St., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 2316 Broadway St., 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The medical organizations involved include the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, the School of Medicine's Emergency Medicine Club, the Texas College of Emergency Physicians, the Texas Medical Association and the American College of Emergency Physicians.

For more information about Texas Two Step, email cody.g.clapp@ttuhsc.edu or visit http://www.tx2step.com/.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.