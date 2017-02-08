TCU rolls past Lady Raiders, 76-62

The Lady Raiders fell to TCU, 76-62, in Fort Worth Wednesday evening.

The Lady Raiders (11-12, 3-9 Big 12) jumped out to a 6-2 lead off back-to-back buckets by senior Ivonne CookTaylor. But the Horned Frogs (12-11, 4-8 Big 12) kept the game tight and took an 18-12 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.

Tech outscored TCU 20-19 in the second quarter to make it 37-32 in TCU’s favor at the half.

More than two Lady Raiders scored in double figures for the eighth consecutive game. CookTaylor led the team with her second double-double of the season with 18 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Sophomore Recee’ Caldwell scored 14 points and tallied five assists. Freshman Brittany Brewer scored 12 points and recorded six rebounds for the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Raiders return home to the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday to host No. 19 Oklahoma. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest Plus following the Red Raider Basketball game against Kansas.

