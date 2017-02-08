Lady Chaps shutout Cougars, 2-0

Annika Schwartzenberg's in-the-park homerun helped the Lady Chaps pull out a 2-0 victory over Colorado Christian at PlainsCapital Park on Wednesday.

LCU improves to 6-0 but only managed to score two runs in the contest with each coming with two outs in the inning.

Three Lady Chaps helped secure the shutout. Katera Eltsosie (2-0) got the start and went three innings allowing the only hit of the game for Colorado Christian (4-3). Eltsosie struck out four on her way to her second victory of the season. Monique Garcia pitched the next two innings striking out another two before Katlyn Holmes came in to close with striking out two and securing her second save of the year.

The Lady Chaps will hit the road to compete in the North Texas Bash hosted by the City of Grand Prairie Department of Arts, Parks & Recreation where they will face Texas Woman's and Tarleton State on Friday, Regis, Southern Arkansas and Northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday, and Texas A&M – Kingsville on Sunday.

