Five Lady Plainsmen sign their letters of intent

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Five Lady Plainsmen signed to play college soccer Wednesday at Monterey High School.

Niki Narvaiz signed with West Texas A&M, sister Avery McNeme and Adi McNeme signed with Angelo State, Megyn Perez signed with University of The Southwest, and McKynlee Graham signed with LCU.

All five athletes are extremely excited for the opportunity to play at the next level.

