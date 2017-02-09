Police search for armed man accused of holding up 7-11

Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.
The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a the scene near the 4600 block of Avenue W.
