Police search for armed man accused of holding up 7-11

Lubbock Police officers are searching for a man who held up a 7-11 at 3802 34th Street around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

The cashier told police he was taking a break near the end of the counter when he heard the door open. When the employee turned around, the suspect was pointing a handgun in his face.

The employee told police the suspect threatened to shoot him if he pushed the alert button. The suspect made a comment that he had previously worked at the store.

The suspect demanded money out of the cash register and safe. The cashier did what he was told and the suspect ran from the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-30 years old, 140 pounds and 5'8" tall. He was last seen wearing a camo hoodie and a black mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.