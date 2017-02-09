7 animals die in fire, house destroyed near Slaton

A neighbor tells KCBD the homeowners were not home when a fire started in their home in the 7600 block of E. Woodrow Road, northwest of Slaton.

The fire started just after 9 a.m. and a neighbor says four baby goats, two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

The baby goats were in a pen in the backyard.

Slaton, Buffalo Springs and Woodrow fire departments are on the scene, as well as Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and EMS.

Witnesses on the scene say the house looks to be destroyed.

There is no word on what cause the fire.

If you'd like to help, you can donate at the link below, or ask about the Blair Boyd Family Fund at any First Bank & Trust location.

GOFUNDME: Blair Boyd Fire Fund

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.