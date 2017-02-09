Man pleads guilty to 2014 murder of Victor Hopkins

A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Victor Hopkins that happened April 24, 2014 and has been sentenced to 35 years.

Lubbock police say 59-year-old Leroy Mitchell shot and killed 42-year-old Victor Hopkins near a home at East 26th Street and Ivory.

Witnesses say Hopkins was attempting to stop a fight between Mitchell and a woman when Mitchell turned the gun on Hopkins, firing twice.

Mitchell has been in jail since 2014, held on a $1 million bond.

