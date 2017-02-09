Wine and Chocolate Fantasia event returns to the South Plains for a good cause

The Llano Estacado Wine and Chocolate Fantasia event is returning to the South Plains for its 20th anniversary.

This is a competition between local chefs, professionals and amateurs to create chocolate sculptures.

Each entry will have samples available to taste, and as a guest, you get to vote on the People's Choice Award.

Llano Estcadao will also be pouring a selection of wines throughout the evening and there will be live music.

Partial proceeds will benefit the Southwest Parkinson's Society as well as a scholarship fund for the ACF Texas Panhandle Chefs de Cuisine.

Joe Bidwell, Director of the Southwest Parkinson's Society, said this event is their largest fundraiser of the year.

Southwest Parkinson's Society President Susan Stahl said there will be a silent auction at the event with something for everyone including weekend getaways, jewelry and more.

To purchase tickets, call 806-745-2258 and ask for the tasting room.

The event is at Llano Estacado from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 a person.

Llano Estacado is located at 3426 E. FM 1585 in Lubbock.

