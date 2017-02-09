Texas Tech to hold Spring Game at the Star in Frisco

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt and Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Chad Estis formally announced Thursday afternoon that the Red Raiders will host their annual Spring Game at The Star in Frisco on April 1.

Texas Tech will be the first collegiate football program in the country to partner with the Dallas Cowboys to host an event at The Star, a state-of-the-art complex that serves as the franchise's world headquarters and practice facility.

"We are excited for this opportunity to continue to grow our partnership with a world-class organization such as the Cowboys," Hocutt said. "This will be a tremendous experience for not only our student-athletes but our fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Star will be the perfect setting to showcase our program and our university."

The Spring Game is slated for a 3 p.m. start inside the Ford Center, a 12,000-seat indoor stadium that opened in 2016 as part of The Star headquarters. Television coverage of the game will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Spring Game are on sale now via the Texas Tech Ticket Office with prices set for $10 for adults 19 years of age or older. All students 18 years or younger will be admitted free of charge. All fans must have a ticket to attend the game.

The trip to Frisco allows Texas Tech to give its fans across the state of Texas a chance to see the Red Raiders in action this spring as the football program will also host its annual spring practice at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland on March 25 as well as a "Saturday Night Lights" event in Lubbock on April 8.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to be the first college program to host their Spring Game at The Star," Kingsbury said. "The facility is immaculate and will provide an incredible experience for our student-athletes. With this being one of our three public scrimmages this spring, we are excited for our fans to be able to watch this team continue to develop."

All three events will feature a game-like format where the Red Raiders will be split into two teams to determine a best-of-three winner. The open practices in both Midland and Lubbock will be free to all fans.

For ticket information or questions regarding the Spring Game, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or visit www.TexasTech.com. Texas Tech is also in the midst of season ticket renewals with a Feb. 28 deadline to lock in seats for the 2017 season.