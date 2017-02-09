FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Winter storm expected next week

A winter storm continues to develop and will impact West Texas late Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

Due to the drastic temperature change, strong winds and winter weather including rain, snow and sleet we are issuing First Alert Weather Days for Monday and Tuesday.

There will be the potential for some limited icing early Monday and a chance of rain and snow in the region late Monday through early Wednesday. Road conditions may deteriorate and become icy during that time period.

In addition, daytime temps will fall from near 90 degrees on Saturday to the 40s on Sunday and into the 30s for Monday. The night time temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 20s Monday and Tuesday mornings possibly leading to icy roads and travel issues.

Make preparations for a return to winter weather by the end of the weekend.

