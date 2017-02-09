Lubbock ISD girls’ basketball teams begin bi-district playoff action

Provided by Lubbock ISD

Lubbock ISD girls’ basketball teams will enter the playoffs next week with their first round of games.

Lubbock High School will face Amarillo High at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 13 at Dimmitt High School, 1405 Western Circle Dr. Coronado will play Canyon at 8 p.m. on Monday, also at Dimmitt High School. Both games can be heard on KKAM-AM 1340.

The Estacado Lady Matadors will be in Canyon on Monday, February 13 to face Dalhart at 8:30 p.m. at the First United Bank Center on the West Texas A&M University campus, 3301 4th Ave.

Monterey will play Plainview at Abernathy High School, 505 7th St., on Tuesday, February 14 at 8 p.m.

The Estacado and Monterey games will be broadcast on KFYO-AM 790. Tickets for all games are $5 for adults and $3 for students.