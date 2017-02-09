Council approves name for Citizens Tower, traffic signal, Aztlan Park Pavilion

Lubbock City Council officially named the former Omni Building on Avenue K as Citizens Tower on Thursday night.

The council unanimously voted to approve this name for the future city hall building.

Council members also approved an inter-local agreement with TxDOT for traffic signal equipment reimbursement. That's for the intersection at FM 1585 and 730, which is Slide Road and 130th.

Council members also authorized the mayor to spend nearly $132,000 to create an open air pavilion for the mural at Aztlan park. Funds for that were previously appropriated in the 2013-14 fiscal year budget.

