FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly rain, sleet and some snow

With air temperatures above freezing over most of the viewing area south of, east of, and near Lubbock, accumulating ice or snow is unlikely in those areas. However, with thundershowers also in the area, brief but heavy showers of sleet may result in isolated very slick surfaces at times.

Temperatures near and even a little below freezing may result in some icy roads - especially bridges and overpasses - over the northwestern and north-central KCBD viewing area this morning. This afternoon mostly, if not all, rain is likely.

Precipitation is likely into Tuesday, and much of the area may see around a half-inch or more of precipitation (liquid content). Temperatures will climb little through the day today.

Hazardous road conditions may exist, at times, at some locations, through Tuesday morning. Snow and/or ice accumulation is most likely over the northern and northwestern KCBD viewing area, 1 to 3 inches of snow, along with some light ice accumulations, is possible.

