Pedestrian identified after fatal hit-and-run

Lubbock police have identified the victim in the fatal hit and run in central Lubbock early Friday morning as 21-year-old Alcadio Estrada Barron.

KCBD spoke with Barron's uncle who says Barron was a survivor of Leukemia and that the family is heartbroken right now.

Police are looking for the driver that they say hit Barron and fled the scene.

Officials say a motorist flagged down an officer, near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q, around 12:30 a.m., Friday, and said a man was walking in the middle of the access road.

The officer found the man's body laying in the road, in the 1900 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Investigators say more than one vehicle may have hit the man.

If you know anything about this crash, please call Crime Line at 741-1000.

