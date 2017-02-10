Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault after crash injured police officer

A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a crash that seriously injured Officer Corey Owens on May 30, 2015.

Authorities say Jesse Tello, who was 19-years-old at the time of the crash, was intoxicated when he crashed into Owens' patrol car on 4th and Flint.

Owens was standing outside of his vehicle directing traffic at a flooded intersection at the time of the crash.

According to Tello's arrest warrant, Owens' right foot was crushed against the curb of the median. He then hit the ground and was knocked unconscious.

Owens' foot had to be amputated at the hospital.

Tello told police he had one 12-ounce can of beer before driving. When Tello was taken to the hospital following the crash, they collected a sample of his blood. The blood analysis reportedly showed Tello's blood alcohol concentration was at .181 percent at the time of the crash.

The sentencing phase for Tello is scheduled for a later date.

