LATEST WINTER WEATHER DELAYS AND CLOSINGS - CLICK HERE

Closings and delays continue across the South Plains as dangerous road conditions remain.

To report delays you can contact NewsChannel 11 via e-mail or phone:

E-mail: 11listens@kcbd.com (Subject line needs to read "Delay/Closing information")

(Subject line needs to read "Delay/Closing information") Phone: (806) 761-4261

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS

ROAD CLOSINGS: Most recent map of road closings from TxDOT

Lubbock Police

If you need a Police Officer to respond, contact Police Dispatch at (806) 775-2865. If this is a life-threatening emergency DIAL 911.

Lubbock County Sheriffs Office

Dispatch

(806) 775-1480

Lubbock Power and Light

To report an outage call (806) 775-2509

Customers may also text their name, address, and nature of outage to lightsout@lpandl.com

XCEL Energy

xcelenergy.com/outages

1-800-895-1999

Lyntegar Electric Coop

(806) 561-4588 or 1-877-218-2308

South Plains Electric Coop

(806) 741-0111

For emergencies call (806) 775-7732

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Phone Numbers and Links

Regional Road Condition Phone Numbers and Information

