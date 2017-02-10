Patterson Library closes March 1 for renovations

The Patterson Branch Library will close on March 1, 2017 for renovations. The Lubbock City Council approved the next stage of renovations for the library at the January 26, 2017 meeting.

During this stage of renovations, the Patterson Branch will receive: new flooring, new furniture, new paint, exterior repairs, and ADA compliant restrooms. Stage 1 of the renovations included a new roof and HVAC system, which were installed in 2015.

Library materials checked out from the Patterson Branch will need to be returned to one of the three other Lubbock Public Library locations starting March 1st.

The Lubbock Public Library locations are:

Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street

Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue

Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street

The Patterson Branch is scheduled to reopen in June.

