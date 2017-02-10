Be the Dinosaur Exhibition starts Feb. 11 at Science Spectrum

Provided by Science Spectrum

February 11th through May 21st, 2017 at the Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater, Experience The Real Lives of Dinosaurs!

The Science Spectrum is excited to announce the opening of a totally new style of hands-on interactive traveling exhibit, Be the Dinosaur: Life in the Cretaceous. Using technology, this one-of-a-kind exhibit will immerse you in the world of dinosaurs and allows visitors to learn how they lived. Travel back in time to the Cretaceous, find out when and where dinosaurs lived, how they hunted, ate, took care of their young, their biology and discover what the natural world was like in a time long ago.

Be the Dinosaur is a groundbreaking fusion of state-of-the-art video game technology and traditional exhibits, featuring full-size dinosaur bones, a paleontology field station, life-like moving animatronic dinosaurs, a Safari Jeep, and more. Through innovative technology, visitors of all ages can enter into the largest and most complex restoration of an extinct ecosystem ever created.

https://www.eurekaexhibits.com/our-exhibits/be-the-dinosaur/

Be the Dinosaur is sponsored locally by: The CH Foundation and Helen Jones Foundation.

Also Featured: Dinosaurs Giants of Patagonia in the OMNI Theater

While you're here, you'll also be able to take in the full dinosaur experience by seeing the OMNI film, Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia.

Explore a time when huge dinosaurs inhabited the world. Fossils of some of the largest dinosaur species ever unearthed come from the region of South America known as Patagonia. The large format film, Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia, will bring you up close and personal with these extraordinary creatures that lived before the dawn of man. Experience the predators and prey of the dinosaur world with Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia.

For additional film information visit, http://www.dinosaurs3dmovie.com/

The OMNI Theater will be showing the 2D version of this film.

For Group and School Group rates and reservations please call 806-745-2525 x234.

Additional exhibit and film information may be found at www.sciencespectrum.org.