Lubbock woman pleads not guilty to federal charges after fentanyl drug bust

A deadly drug called fentanyl is sweeping the South Plains. A deadly dosage could be as much as a few grains of salt. After a three-year investigation, numerous accused dealers have been put behind bars.
Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.
A well-known white nationalist was among torch-wielding protesters calling on a Virginia city to block the removal of a Confederate monument.
