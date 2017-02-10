Lubbock woman pleads not guilty to federal charges after fentanyl drug bust

Jamie Robertson pleads not guilty to federal drug charges

On Friday afternoon, a Lubbock woman pleaded not guilty to federal charges following a multi-agency drug raid involving Fentanyl last year.

Jamie Robertson pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Fentanyl and Furanyl Fentanyl.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

On Friday, Robertson waived her detention hearing and will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Her trial is scheduled for April 3, 2017.

Robertson is one of three people facing federal charges after that Fentanyl drug bust.

Sidney Caleb Lanier, 36, appeared in federal court earlier this week on the same charge.

He entered a not guilty plea, but moments later accepted a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

He will return to the federal courthouse at a later date for a re-arraignment hearing.

Jessica Holl, 28, also appeared in federal court earlier this week where she entered a not guilty plea on the same charge.

In October of last year, the Lubbock Police Department served warrants for multiple federal drug charges.

According to the United State Attorney Northern District, Lanier was arrested at his home in the 5700 block of 154th Street.

Holl and Robertson were arrested at an apartment complex at 4901 4th Street, near Slide Road.

Experts say Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and responsible for a sharp increase in opioid deaths across the country.

