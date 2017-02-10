4 departments battle grass fire near Smyer

The Levelland Fire Department, West Carlisle, Hockley County Sheriff and a game warden with the Texas Parks & Wildlife were called to the scene of a large grass fire just west of Smyer.

Both directions of traffic on Hwy. 114 are open and the fire is now out.

Crews are still on the scene to make sure the fire doesn't rekindle.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

