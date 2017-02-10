City of Lubbock to enhance response for winter weather

Officials with the City of Lubbock will be monitoring the weather and traffic conditions early next week after the National Weather Service forecasted a winter storm that could affect our area.

If significant snowfall, freezing rain or sleet fall in the city, officials will enhance its response level from normal condition to readiness condition.

The Public Works Department will pre-load salt/sand trucks. Crews will be prepared to spread salt/sand on city streets should conditions call for it. If snow accumulations on the road approach four inches, or if significant drifting occurs, snow removal operations could be initiated.

The first priority will be streets shown on the established Emergency Snow Remove Route Map.

Drivers are encouraged to leave plenty of distance between their vehicles and the sand/salt trucks to ensure everyone’s safety.

Lubbock Power & Light crews will be on full alert to address any weather related outages.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team will be out to assist those without shelter to ensure they are protected. The Salvation Army also provides shelter to those in need. The Salvation Army Lubbock Shelter is located at 1614 Avenue J. To contact the Salvation Army, call (806) 765-9434.

Lubbock Animal Services reminds owners to bring their pets indoors during cold weather when possible. If that is not possible, make sure to provide shelter and warm bedding. Also, make sure to check your pet’s water dish frequently to make certain it is not frozen.

Using heating devices not meant for indoor use can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Lubbock Fire Rescue encourages residents to have a carbon monoxide detector in their homes and to check the batteries regularly. The department offers free carbon monoxide testing for residents by calling (806) 765-5757.

Citizens are encouraged to monitor weather conditions and plan accordingly.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.