Memphis Ave. from 109th to 114th Streets to be closed until Spring

Beginning Monday, February 13, 2017, the City of Lubbock with Allen Butler Construction is scheduled to begin paving and drainage improvements on Memphis Avenue between 109th and 114th Streets. The work will start weather permitting.

This project will require a complete road closure to all traffic during construction. Construction is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2017.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction area and to use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the construction zone.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.