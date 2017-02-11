Winter weather possible Monday and Tuesday

First Alert Weather Days continue for Monday and Tuesday. Lubbock may not have problems until Tuesday, but the northwestern South Plains will be under a Winter Weather Advisory after midnight tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Lubbock including Muleshoe, Littlefield, Springlake, Earth, Plainview, Friona, Dimmitt and Tulia. This goes into effect at 3:00am Monday and continues through 12:00pm Monday.

A strong low pressure system will cross the region Monday and Tuesday. This system will bring a variety of weather conditions across West Texas including the threat for rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Precipitation should begin to impact the South Plains late tonight through Monday morning. The first batch of precipitation should remain fairly light. Humidity values are not very high this evening. By daybreak, we should see precipitation on the increase.

Temperatures will be close to freezing across the area, especially north and west of Lubbock. Light accumulations of ice and snow may create possible travel hazards, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Use caution if you travel across the viewing area Monday.

Models are trending warmer tonight with lows around 32 degrees in Lubbock. High temperatures should remain in the middle to upper 30's Monday with a good chance of rain, possibly mixed with sleet and snow northwest of Lubbock. Thunder is also possible.

For Lubbock, snow chances are highest after midnight Monday night and continuing through midday Tuesday.

Models show precipitation chances tapering off after noon Tuesday. We should clear out and warm up Wednesday.

Heaviest snowfall totals of one to three inches are expected northwest of Lubbock, but models are still showing anywhere from 0.5" to 2.5" of snow in the Lubbock area Tuesday morning.

Models are in good agreement with snowfall being heaviest northwest of Lubbock as of tonight.

Be prepared for slick areas Monday morning, especially north and west of Lubbock.

The entire South Plains will have a risk for wintry weather Tuesday morning.

