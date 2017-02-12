1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in SW Lubbock

LPS and SWAT members look for shooting suspect (Source: KCBD)

We continue to follow the latest developments in an overnight shooting that put a southwest Lubbock neighborhood on lockdown.

It all started around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at a home near 63rd and Elkhart.

Officers were responding to reports of shots fired when they found 25-year-old Michael Flores with a gunshot wound.

For at least two and a half hours police and the SWAT team had the entire area secured as they looked for the suspect or more victims.

Police searched the house where the shooting happened, and one by one, each person was escorted out of the house.

28-year-old Joshua Ryan was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Police later identified him as the shooting suspect.

He's now charged with aggravated assault as well as felon in possession of a firearm.

He's being held on a $65,000 bond.

The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

