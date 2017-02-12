Hoop Madness playoff pairing for area girls teams

50 area girls teams are in the playoffs
6A
Frenship vs. EP El Dorado 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Denver City
5A
Amarillo vs. Lubbock High 6 p.m. Monday in Dimmitt
Coronado vs Canyon 8 p.m. Monday in Dimmitt
Lubbock Cooper vs. Randall 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wayland Baptist
Monterey vs. Plainview 8 p.m. Tuesday in Abernathy
4A
Estacado vs. Dalhart 8:30 p.m. Monday at FUB in Canyon
Denver City vs. Perryton 7 p.m. Monday at FUB in Canyon
Levelland vs. Pampa 6:30 p.m. Monday at Canyon HS
Brownfield vs. Bushland 6 p.m. Monday in Hale Center
Sweetwater vs. Graham 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at McMurry in Abilene
3A
Idalou vs. Spearman 8 p.m. Monday at Tascosa
Littlefield vs. Tulia 8 p.m. Monday at Wayland Baptist
Shallowater vs Highland Park 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wayland Baptist
Roosevelt vs. Canadian 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Caprock
2A
Abernathy vs. Olton 6 p.m. Monday at Wayland Baptist
Farwell vs. Floydada 6:30 p.m. Monday at Littlefield
Tahoka vs McCamey 6:30 p.m. Monday in Big Spring
Morton vs. Van Horn 5 p.m. Monday in Crane
Seagraves vs. Wink 6:30 p.m. Monday in Seminole
Sundown vs Iraan 6 p.m. Monday in Coahoma
Sudan vs. New Deal 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frenship
Post vs. Lockney 6 p.m. Tuesday at LCU
1A
Whitharral vs. Wellman-Union 6:30 p.m. Monday in Brownfield
Hermleigh vs Dawson 7:30 p.m. Monday in Post
Hart vs Hartley 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wildorado
Paducah vs. Harrold 6 p.m. Tuesday in Childress
Silverton vs Texline 6 p.m. Tuesday at West Texas HS
New Home vs. Petersburg 6 p.m. Tuesday at Frenship
Valley vs. Crowell 8 p.m. Tuesday in Childress
Klondike vs Borden County 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at LCU
Ira, first round bye
O'Donnell, first round bye
Spur, first round bye
Ropes, first round bye
Nazareth, first round bye
Lorenzo, first round bye
TAPPS
Kennedale at Trinity Christian 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
All Saints at Red Oak Ovilla 6 p.m. February 21st
Kingdom Prep Academy at Granbury Friday
Plainview Christian, first round bye
