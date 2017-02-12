Hoop Madness playoff pairing for area girls teams

50 area girls teams are in the playoffs

6A

Frenship vs. EP El Dorado 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Denver City

5A

Amarillo vs. Lubbock High 6 p.m. Monday in Dimmitt

Coronado vs Canyon 8 p.m. Monday in Dimmitt

Lubbock Cooper vs. Randall 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wayland Baptist

Monterey vs. Plainview 8 p.m. Tuesday in Abernathy

4A

Estacado vs. Dalhart 8:30 p.m. Monday at FUB in Canyon

Denver City vs. Perryton 7 p.m. Monday at FUB in Canyon

Levelland vs. Pampa 6:30 p.m. Monday at Canyon HS

Brownfield vs. Bushland 6 p.m. Monday in Hale Center

Sweetwater vs. Graham 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at McMurry in Abilene

3A

Idalou vs. Spearman 8 p.m. Monday at Tascosa

Littlefield vs. Tulia 8 p.m. Monday at Wayland Baptist

Shallowater vs Highland Park 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wayland Baptist

Roosevelt vs. Canadian 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Caprock

2A

Abernathy vs. Olton 6 p.m. Monday at Wayland Baptist

Farwell vs. Floydada 6:30 p.m. Monday at Littlefield

Tahoka vs McCamey 6:30 p.m. Monday in Big Spring

Morton vs. Van Horn 5 p.m. Monday in Crane

Seagraves vs. Wink 6:30 p.m. Monday in Seminole

Sundown vs Iraan 6 p.m. Monday in Coahoma

Sudan vs. New Deal 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frenship

Post vs. Lockney 6 p.m. Tuesday at LCU

1A

Whitharral vs. Wellman-Union 6:30 p.m. Monday in Brownfield

Hermleigh vs Dawson 7:30 p.m. Monday in Post

Hart vs Hartley 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wildorado

Paducah vs. Harrold 6 p.m. Tuesday in Childress

Silverton vs Texline 6 p.m. Tuesday at West Texas HS

New Home vs. Petersburg 6 p.m. Tuesday at Frenship

Valley vs. Crowell 8 p.m. Tuesday in Childress

Klondike vs Borden County 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at LCU

Ira, first round bye

O'Donnell, first round bye

Spur, first round bye

Ropes, first round bye

Nazareth, first round bye

Lorenzo, first round bye

TAPPS

Kennedale at Trinity Christian 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

All Saints at Red Oak Ovilla 6 p.m. February 21st

Kingdom Prep Academy at Granbury Friday

Plainview Christian, first round bye

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.