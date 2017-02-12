TTU Women's Tennis sweeps No. 3 Pepperdine at ITA National Indoors

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Texas Tech Women's Tennis team earned its highest ranked win in school history as the Lady Raiders swept No. 3 Pepperdine, 4-0, in the consolation quarterfinals of the ITA Division I National Indoor Championships Sunday afternoon.

"I can't say enough about this group's fearless approach to the match," Head Coach Todd Petty said. "I am so lucky to get to work with such an amazing group. Everyone was the MVP tonight. They deserve it."

Texas Tech improved to 5-2 on the season while the Waves dropped to 3-3.

Doubles duo Felicity Maltby and Gabriela Talaba earned their second ranked win of the weekend after defeating Pepperdine's No. 28 Luisa Stefani and Jean Runglerdkriangkrai, 6-2.

The Waves tied up doubles play with a 6-4 win on court one. No. 4 Christine Maddox and Mayar Sherif Ahmed defeated No. 23 Sabrina Federici and Sarah Dvorak, 6-4.

The Lady Raiders won the doubles point with a 7-5 win by Alba Cortina-Pou and Alex Valenstein. This was the first win in doubles play as a pair.

Valenstein gave the Lady Raiders a 2-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 72 Laura Gulbe. The match marked her first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Talaba took a two-set win over No. 7 Luisa Stefani (6-3, 7-5) for her second Top 10 win of the season. It was the second highest singles win in school history. She set the highest singles win on Jan. 21 when she defeated Miami's Sinead Lohan (No. 6) during the Miami Spring Invitational.

Dzina Milovanovic was defaulted by the referee, resulting in the final win for the Lady Raiders.

#12 Texas Tech vs. #3 Pepperdine – ITA Indoor National Championship

Consolation Quarterfinals

DOUBLES

1. #4 Maddox/Sherif Ahmed def. #23 Federici/Dvorak: 6-4

2. Maltby/Talaba def. #28 Stefani/Runglerdkriangkrai: 6-2

3. Cortina-Pou/Valenstein def. Lahey/Milovanovic: 7-5

SINGLES

1. #15 Gabriela Talaba def. #7 Luisa Stefani: 6-3, 7-5

2. #116 Felicity Maltby v. #14 Mayar Sherif Ahmed: Unfinished

3. Sarah Dvorak v. #22 Ashley Lehey: Unfinished

4. Alex Valestein def. #72 Laura Gulbe: 6-1, 6-3

5. Sabrina Federici v. Dzina Milovanovic: 6-3, 2-0 (def.)

6. Katelyn Jackson v. Jean Runglerdkriangkrai: Unfinished