Police release name of motorcycle rider injured in Sunday evening accident

Lubbock police have released the name of the motorcycle rider injured in a collision near 4th & Slide on Sunday night.

Police say 31-year-Clayton Pesek, riding a black 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, suffered moderate injuries in the collision.

Police say Pesek was eastbound at 5200 4th Street when a driver in a black Chevrolet Equinox was exiting a parking lot to turn westbound.

The driver of the SUV saw the motorcycle coming and stopped in the roadway. The motorcycle collided with the SUV.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.