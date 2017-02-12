Police release name of motorcycle rider injured in Sunday evenin - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police release name of motorcycle rider injured in Sunday evening accident

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police have released the name of the motorcycle rider injured in a collision near 4th & Slide on Sunday night.

Police say 31-year-Clayton Pesek, riding a black 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, suffered moderate injuries in the collision.

Police say Pesek was eastbound at 5200 4th Street when a driver in a black Chevrolet Equinox was exiting a parking lot to turn westbound.

The driver of the SUV saw the motorcycle coming and stopped in the roadway. The motorcycle collided with the SUV.

