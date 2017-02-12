Police release name of motorcycle rider injured in Sunday evenin - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police release name of motorcycle rider injured in Sunday evening accident

Source: Devin Ward, KCBD Source: Devin Ward, KCBD
Source: Devin Ward, KCBD Source: Devin Ward, KCBD
Source: Devin Ward, KCBD Source: Devin Ward, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police have released the name of the motorcycle rider injured in a collision near 4th & Slide on Sunday night.

Police say 31-year-Clayton Pesek, riding a black 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, suffered moderate injuries in the collision.

Police say Pesek was eastbound at 5200 4th Street when a driver in a black Chevrolet Equinox was exiting a parking lot to turn westbound.

The driver of the SUV saw the motorcycle coming and stopped in the roadway. The motorcycle collided with the SUV.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Embattled White House lurches from crisis to crisis

    Embattled White House lurches from crisis to crisis

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:17 AM EDT2017-05-17 09:17:37 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:29 AM EDT2017-05-17 09:29:17 GMT

    Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

    Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

  • Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

    Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-05-17 09:18:18 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-05-17 09:18:18 GMT

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

  • White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate'

    White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:17 AM EDT2017-05-17 09:17:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:17 AM EDT2017-05-17 09:17:45 GMT

    The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.

    The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.

    •   
Powered by Frankly