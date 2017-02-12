Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Hoop Madness Team of the Week is the Estacado Matadors.

The #24 Matadors beat #20 Lamesa & #8 Seminole this week.

They have won five games in a row in possibly the toughest district in the state.

